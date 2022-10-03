North Launceston's Lachie Cowan has been named in the 2022 under-18 boys' All-Australian team.
Selected on the half-back flank, the 17-year-old 188-centimetre Tasmania Devils' co-captain has had a breakout year on the national stage, helping the NAB League side to its first preliminary final and jointly taking out the Morrish Medal as the player of the season.
Cowan's selection in the All-Australian squad comes after an impressive performance for the Allies at the under-18 national championships earlier this year.
The defender averaged 22 disposals (at 75 per cent efficiency), four tackles and six rebound-50s to be consistently one of the Allies' best.
Selectors were glowing in their praise of Cowan.
"A strong and powerful medium defender who intercepted extremely well and provided dash for the Allies," they said.
Cowan will now turn his attention to the AFL's national draft combine, which is set to get underway on Friday and wrap-up on Sunday.
The Devonport product will be joined by Burnie's Seth Campbell as well as Clarence's Tom McCallum in Melbourne.
