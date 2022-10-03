The Examiner
North Launceston's Lachie Cowan named in under-18 boys' All-Australian team

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:57am
Lachie Cowan

North Launceston's Lachie Cowan has been named in the 2022 under-18 boys' All-Australian team.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

