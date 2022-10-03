Tasmanian Hollie Grima has joined the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame.
The 38-year-old from Evandale and her Opals teammates were inducted in recognition of their 2006 world championship victory.
The first team to be inducted into the hall of fame were acknowledged at the largest gathering of past and present Opals.
Australia defeated Russia in the gold medal game 91-74 in Brazil, with Penny Taylor named tournament MVP and Lauren Jackson captaining the side.
Grima, who made her international debut at the 2002 world titles where the Opals won bronze, also won Commonwealth Games gold on home soil in 2006 and Olympic silver in Beijing in 2008.
A product of the Australian Institute of Sport, she played basketball across the globe and was named the WNBL MVP during the 2006-07 season when playing for Bulleen Boomers.
More than 200 people joined the Opals function in Sydney to celebrate one of Australia's most successful sporting teams.
Head coach Jan Stirling said the victory was "a surreal moment" and the "culmination of 50 years of effort from the Opals teams before us", adding: "I can't think of a more deserving Australian team to be inducted into the hall of fame."
The team also included Erin Phillips, Tully Bevilaqua, Jenny Screen, Emma Randall, Kristi Harrower, Laura Hodges, Belinda Snell, Jenny Whittle and Emily McInerney.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
