Launceston man remanded after alleged $200,000 Facebook fraud spree

A 22-year-old Launceston man has been remanded in custody and faces multiple fraud charges after an alleged $200,000 Facebook marketplace buying spree.
Police allege the man used false pretences to purchase cars, motorcycles, trailers, and electronic goods over the course of 6 days.
Among the false pretences he has been charged with are allegations the man dishonestly obtained the property from people attempting to sell them on Facebook marketplace by showing forged bank transfer receipts.
The man was originally charged over a series of incidents relating to the sales of mobile phones over social media, before police identified the full extent of the forgery.
Detective Sergeant Luke Negri said the man reportedly used the doctored bank transfer receipts to claim payment had been made.
"People have then handed over the property in good faith, and the bank transfer has not occurred," Detective Sergeant Negri said.
"Police would like to remind Tasmanians to be careful when buying and selling goods online."
He said in future, online buyers should make sure they've received payment before handing any goods over to a buyer, and should attempt to confirm their identity if possible.
The man will appear in the Devonport Magistrates Court at a later date.
Tasmania Police have asked anyone with information to contact detectives at the Devonport Criminal Investigation Branch on 03 6478 4036.
