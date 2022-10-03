The Examiner

Letters to the editor | Targeted thinking is key to stadium debate

By Letters to the Editor
October 3 2022 - 8:00pm
Targeted thinking is key to stadium debate

We need vision fixed for the future and not a quick fix approach by government only.

- Raymond Harvey

SOME KEY POINTS TO CONSIDER 

Barry Prismall's comment on a new AFL stadium has some relevance, but more targeted thinking outside the government's narrow focus for the site is needed (Sunday Examiner, Oct 2).

