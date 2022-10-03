Targeted thinking is key to stadium debate

We need vision fixed for the future and not a quick fix approach by government only.- Raymond Harvey
Barry Prismall's comment on a new AFL stadium has some relevance, but more targeted thinking outside the government's narrow focus for the site is needed (Sunday Examiner, Oct 2).
Points for site consideration are:
1. Dowsing Point - (close to the Tasmania JackJumpers' home court - MyState Arena). It has easy traffic/walking access, extensive land available and would enhance this current unattractive waterfront site.
2. AFL games show crowd attendances in the North far outweigh those of the South.
3. It's proven over recent times that the North and North-West football teams are superior to the Southern teams.
4. Launceston is a "no-brainer" site as it's central to all Tasmanians' and closer to mainland visitors (backs up point two).
5. MacPoint is not ideal for the Hobart foreshore ambience of the city and should be used for all Tasmanians and tourists alike, a concrete monolith is certainly not an answer and not for what the tourist comes to Tasmania to enjoy.
6. We need vision fixed for the future and not a quick fix approach by government only.
7. It's importance is for all Tasmanians and as such all must make the decision; not those just with vested interests.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
Joe Pintarich's built a bridge to join two sections of his farm for easier access to his land. It will allow an escape to higher ground for his animals in the event of the North Esk rising quickly as it can do.
The bridge does appear on the surface to be a substantial and well-constructed facility. The problem is he did not obtain prior approval but the risk is all his.
Shouldn't the state government and local council be looking at this as a replacement for the old bridge, the remains of which, are still in the river?
The big question is, does our state government and local council have the wit to resolve this matter and lift themselves above bias against Mr Pintarich, who is unorthodox?
Geoff Lyons, Riverside
Whilst I agree that coal should not be used in the production of hydrogen, John Church, climate scientist is a little behind the times if he thinks Tasmania will lose its "clean green" image as we lost that several years ago when Tasmania first used power from the Bass Link Cable from Victoria.
No-one it seems picked up the fact that Victorian energy is partly produced by coal fed power stations.
Paul Grigg, White Hills
Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2022 from 19-25 September.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign, 'A little support makes a big difference' to increase understanding about dementia and help eliminate discrimination.
On behalf of the estimated 487,500 people living with dementia in Australia, we thank everyone for their support.
While Dementia Action Week is only one week each year, the conversation and action to eliminate discrimination continues year-round.
For information and tips on how you can continue to make a difference in your community, please visit discrimination.dementia.org.au.
Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia
Whilst the proposed federal Integrity Commission bill is a vast improvement to the previous proposal, public hearings are to be held only under exceptional circumstances due to the potential risk of reputational damage being one example.
Hopefully, future public hearings will be held in the public interest, thus encouraging potential witnesses to come forward knowing an active investigation is in progress.
Courts in Australia are open to the public for the legal process to be observed.
So hopefully, a future federal Integrity Commission will be open in cases of public interest?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
