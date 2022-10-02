Fire destroys Devonport building, Police say 'likely deliberately lit'

A fire that severely damaged a building in Devonport early on Monday morning is being treated as suspicious, according to Police and Tasmanian Fire Service.
Emergency services were called to the site of the blaze at 10 Gunn Street, Devonport at about 1:00am on Monday.
Tasmania Police said they believe the fire is suspicious and "likely deliberately lit", but investigations into the cause of the blaze were ongoing.
They said the building was unoccupied, and required multiple units from the TFS to extinguish the fire.
Police are calling on witnesses to the fire, or who witnesses any suspicious activity at the time to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
