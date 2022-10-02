The Examiner
Police say a fire that destroyed a building in Devonport on Monday was 'likely deliberately lit'

By Clancy Balen
Updated October 2 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 9:11pm
Fire destroys Devonport building, Police say 'likely deliberately lit'

A fire that severely damaged a building in Devonport early on Monday morning is being treated as suspicious, according to Police and Tasmanian Fire Service.

