Joining them on our shores are international superstars like basketball World Cup MVP A'ja Wilson, Slovenia's two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, Indian batsman Virat Kohli, US soccer star Megan Rapinoe and Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten, who, on the streets of Wollongong, added a road race world title to wins in all three Grand Tours earlier this year, at the age of 39 and three days after fracturing her elbow in a freak time trial relay crash.

