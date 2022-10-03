Australians may not realise it, but they are currently basking in a global sporting spotlight.
Arguably, it is of a brightness unmatched since the height of the Sydney Olympics 22 years ago.
The nation is in the midst of hosting an unprecedented five global showpiece events.
World cups in three of the country's largest participation sports are sandwiched between world championships in two planetary equivalents.
Furthermore, Tasmania has a role to play, either in the staging or the starring.
Global showpieces in cycling and basketball have just wrapped up in NSW. Staged in Wollongong and Sydney respectively, the UCI Road World Championships finished a week before the final of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup at the weekend.
Congratulating themselves on "a celebration of spectacular scenery, athletic triumph and community pride", organisers of the cycling festival estimated about 200,000 spectators watched the 11 races over eight days with fans also tuning in across 35 networks in more than 70 countries.
Staged, aptly enough, at Sydney Olympic Park, the basketball champs saw 38 games played across 10 days concluding with USA securing their fourth-consecutive world title while the Aussies lost a nail-biting semi-final by two points before securing an emotional bronze medal.
In their first home World Cup since 1994, Opal Steph Talbot made the all-star five, but the home-nation focus was almost entirely on beloved superstar Lauren Jackson who bounced out of retirement at 41 to deliver a monumental 30-point semi-final contribution which proved to be the medal-winning margin.
Next on the agenda will be the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup, from October 16 to November 13, with the FIFA Women's World Cup (jointly hosted with New Zealand) to follow from July 20 to August 20 next year.
The eighth global T20 showpiece was scheduled to be held, rather appropriately, in 2020 before being postponed due to COVID-19.
It will squeeze 45 matches into less than a month with Hobart hosting more than any other city, albeit none involving the hosts and reigning champions.
Nine matches will be played at Bellerive Oval, starting with first-round contests on October 17, 19 and 21, and followed by three Super 12 matches. Two-time champions West Indies will feature along with South Africa, Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe.
The women's soccer world cup is the third largest sporting tournament on the planet (behind the men's equivalent and Olympics), with the upcoming edition the first held in the Southern Hemisphere and first hosted by two countries.
Perfectly replicating their basketball sisters, the United States have won four times, and are the reigning champions.
After half-hearted efforts to have UTAS Stadium as a host venue came to nothing, Tasmania may yet be involved with Launceston's Churchill Park and Birch Avenue plus Lightwood Park in Kingston on a list of 35 potential team base camp options.
The sporting equivalent of an all-you-can-eat buffet
Completing the high five of sporting showpieces heading Down Under will be the World Athletics Cross-Country Championships, to be staged in Bathurst from February 18 next year.
Going into far greater details on the event in his column on Sunday, my colleague Brian Roe believes this ongoing bonanza of global sporting championships is part of a far bigger picture leading up to the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics in 2032.
He may well be right - he usually is, he tells me. But whatever the explanation, the real winners are Australian sports fans.
For we get to see the state's, country's and world's best do their thing - all three in the cases of Georgia Baker and Matthew Wade.
Joining them on our shores are international superstars like basketball World Cup MVP A'ja Wilson, Slovenia's two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, Indian batsman Virat Kohli, US soccer star Megan Rapinoe and Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten, who, on the streets of Wollongong, added a road race world title to wins in all three Grand Tours earlier this year, at the age of 39 and three days after fracturing her elbow in a freak time trial relay crash.
Throw in our own global stars like Jackson, Michael Matthews, Sam Kerr and Glenn Maxwell and that means an awful lot of hours sat in front of television sets across the nation.
Australia has hosted many global events since the 2000 Olympics - world cups in rugby (2003) and cricket (2015), another cycling world championship in 2010 and Commonwealth Games in 2006 and 2018 to name but a few.
But never has it had so much in such a short period.
It is the sporting equivalent of an all-you-can-eat buffet, with plenty of diverse dishes, and it is our duty as loyal, devoted fans, to stuff ourselves as much as is humanly possible.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.