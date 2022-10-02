"We were beaten by a very good innings," concluded Greater Northern Raiders men's coach Tim Coyle after watching his team undone by a stunning individual performance.
Glenorchy's four-wicket Cricket Tasmania Premier League win at Riverside on Sunday was far from a one-man show, but there was no doubt who was player of the match.
The visitors' vice-captain Nick Davis compiled a magnificent unbeaten knock of 130 featuring some of the cleanest striking seen at Windsor Park in recent years and seriously threatening surrounding infrastructure.
Buildings at both neighbouring footy and soccer clubs were stuck by some of Davis's eight sixes which were complemented by 14 fours in an 82-ball onslaught that showed why the former North Hobart batsman has earned a Tigers rookie contract.
One smash led to a temporary hold up after landing on the balcony of the Windsor Park stand.
"I've seen a bit of him but I've never seen him bat this well, he's a really good player," beamed Coyle.
Raiders felt they fell short with a total of 207 from their 50 overs.
Alistair Taylor top scored with a patient 37 off 64, Spencer and John Hayes both added 30 and the returning Miles Barnard 22 but there were too many starts and not enough finishes for Coyle's liking. Deepak Singh led the bowling figures with 3-37.
"It wasn't enough. There were a lot of people who got starts and did not capitalise and that made the difference between 200 and 250 which may have been competitive. We had a lot of little partnerships rather than one big score.
"Davis batted well but we did not bowl well to him. There were too many boundary balls bowled.
"It was in the first half of the game where we put ourselves under pressure by not scoring enough."
With no other batter contributing more than 16, Davis dominated the Glenorchy batting card with some eye-catching figures and a strike-rate of 158.53.
Jono Chapman (2-28) was the pick of the home bowlers and was brought back on and bowled out in a futile attempt to unseat Davis as wickets began to fall around him.
James Beattie also took 2-59 and Cooper Anthes claimed the wicket of Deepak Singh.
"Chappers bowled well and we had to bowl him out to try and get the guy out," Coyle said. "We went in with a heavy reliance on spin and our spinners did not have a good day."
Raiders will be back at the same venue on Saturday at 10.30am for the second match of the season against New Town.
