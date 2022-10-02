Discrimination is still possible under laws tabled by the state government that seek to recognise the next-of-kin rights of same-sex partners after the death of a loved one, but do "not go far enough" according to Equality Tasmania.
Amendments to the Coroners Act were brought about to correct current law that gave rise to a situation where a same-sex de-facto partner was not recognised as next of kin, and was stopped from viewing his partner's body after death.
Under the tabled Justice and Related Legislation Miscellaneous Amendments Bill 2022, the Coroner can now provide information about rights to both the senior next of kin, and any other person who they consider to have a sufficient interest in the death.
A justice fact sheet says the amendment ensures "people are provided with relevant information early in proceedings, and that the information is provided to all persons who have sufficient interest in the investigation".
But Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said the amendments should more clearly state the rights of bereaved same-sex partners, and should clearly set out to prevent discrimination.
"The Tasmanian Coroner has repeatedly ignored the legal rights of bereaved same-sex partners despite the law clearly guaranteeing these rights and despite the Coroner respecting the rights of different-sex partners," Mr Croome said.
"This has caused deep trauma for same-sex partners who are already suffering the pain of losing their loved one."
Mr Croome said the Coroners Act should be further amended to include an express right to appeal a coroner's decision about senior next of kin.
Such an explicit provision would allow a same-sex person who has not been recognised by the coroner as the senior next of kin to quickly appeal this decision to the Supreme Court and gain their legal rights as partner of the deceased.
Community Legal Centre Tasmania's policy officer Ben Bartl said removing all possibility of discrimination could be solved by stating, within the act, how senior next of kin should be assessed.
He said this could be achieved by the legislation expressly stating that senior next of kin be assessed "regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or innate variations of sex characteristics".
Mr Bartl added that the definition of "spouse" in the act should also be amended to recognise all de-facto relationships, including registered and unregistered relationships.
"We will be approaching members of parliament to suggest the changes that we think should be made," he said.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said last week she remains committed to ensuring legislation remains contemporary, fit for purpose, and in line with community expectations.
"The Bill updates and clarifies a number of legislative provisions to ensure the effective administration of justice across a number of areas," Ms Archer said.
