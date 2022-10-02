Hundreds of participants joined in for a five-kilometre run or walk to raise awareness for heart health at UTAS Stadium on Sunday.
Now in its 15th year, the Clifford Craig Foundation's annual Run and Walk For Your Heart event has become a vital day for raising funds for cardiac research.
Clifford Craig Foundation chief executive Peter Milne said with Tasmania topping the nation for incidences of heart disease, the event was intended to promote conversations around heart health.
And with research showing the benefits of regular physical activity heart health, Mr Milne said there was no time like the present to get active.
"Everyone loves to talk about getting fit over summer, so we say on the first day of daylight savings this is a trigger point for your summer fitness and starting regular exercise today," he said.
"We're hoping that we can actually encourage other people to follow suit."
For Linda Hall the event is a personal reminder of the importance of heart health.
Ms Hall was diagnosed in 2007 with cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that can lead to heart failure, and now lives with an ICD.
She said with her brother undergoing a heart transplant three months ago, it was important to recognise the genetic risk factors.
"Awareness of events like this really helps people understand that if your heart does have a couple of hiccups don't ignore the problems," Ms Hall said.
She said although the event now has a regular turnout of a few hundred people each year, she wanted to see more awareness raised for the wider public.
"The reason I found [my heart condition] is my brother had a cardiac arrest," she said.
"You might think you're the only one, but you realise when you start talking to people that it isn't just them, it gets people talking to their family and their friends."
