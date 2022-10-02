When it comes to paramedicine you'd be hard pressed to find someone in North Tasmania with more experience under their belt than Peter Mulholland.
From working as a flight paramedic, to intensive and extended care, clinical supervision, teaching, and - most recently - working as Scottsdale's sole intensive care paramedic for the wider region, the seasoned ambo has seen it all.
Add to that a Masters degree, a PhD in rural medical practice and an Ambulance Service Medal, he has built a wealth of knowledge that he has contributed to helping the state's remote North Eastern residents get the medical care they need in an emergency.
But now, nearly four decades later, Mr Mulholland has decided to call it a day.
Born in New South Wales, Mr Mulholland relocated to Tasmania as a young boy, moving between Cressy, Bothwell and Hobart.
He would find himself in Melbourne as a young man, where he entered the health industry in 1980 as a nurse.
Drawn to care work, he said after witnessing the camaraderie and job satisfaction among local paramedics he made the switch to paramedicine in 1986, a decision that shaped the rest of his working life.
Since that fateful change, Mr Mulholland has worked a varied and challenging career, often in isolated regional areas.
"All of this was just to gain, I suppose, a different outlook on providing care," he said.
"Certainly, one of the most satisfying aspects of the job is sitting, talking to people - you gain a wealth of knowledge just talking to the people you're caring for."
But Mr Mulholland said the pull to return to rural health care brought him to Scottsdale, where he has worked as the station officer and Intensive Care Paramedic with Ambulance Tasmania for the past eight years.
"My favourite place to work has been Scottsdale, I've stayed here longer than any other position," he said.
Mr Mulholland said a largely unrecognised part of rural paramedicine was the role of volunteers.
Unlike metropolitan services, he said regional healthcare is built on the hard work and dedication of volunteers to support paramedics, and working alongside Scottsdale's volunteer team was among the highlights of his career.
"It was just incredibly satisfying work, not just for paramedics, but working with people who were - and are - so dedicated towards what they do, and what they want to learn. They really want to practice and help their community."
After a long career, Mr Mulholland said the fact it's over hasn't really sunk in yet.
But even if he won't be the one driving the ambulance, he said now, more than ever, paramedic services would continue to be integral to rural communities.
