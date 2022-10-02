The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Scottsdale paramedic Peter Mulholland reflects on four decades of health service

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 2 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Mulholland worked his final paramedic shift in Scottsdale last week, drawing the curtain on a four-decade-long career. Picture supplied

When it comes to paramedicine you'd be hard pressed to find someone in North Tasmania with more experience under their belt than Peter Mulholland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.