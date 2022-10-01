The Bill Ryan-trained and owned Still A Star, which won the Group 2 Rose of Kingston Stakes at Flemington, has taken out the Tasmanian Horse of the Year award.
The prestigious prize was announced at the Tasmanian Thoroughbred Awards in Hobart on Saturday night in front of more than 160 guests.
Earlier Bello Beau (three wins from five starts) was named the Tasmanian Turf Club two-year-old horse of the year and Alpine Wolf (two wins from four starts) won the Devonport Racing Club three-year-old award.
Tasmanian Hall of Fame inductees were associates Margot Smart and the Geard Family, jockey Luke Currie, trainer David Virtue and horse Mystic Journey.
Milton Pettit was inducted as a legend.
Gary Richards won the leading owner award.
Apprentice jockey Codi Jordan won both the TRC leading jockey and apprentice award with 61 wins, while Chelsea Baker won the Tasmanian Jockeys' Association and dux of the apprentice school award.
Scott Brunton was Australian Trainers Association leading trainer for the ninth year in a row.
Alpine Eagle was named the Tasbreeders' leading Tasmanian-based juvenile sire with Wordsmith receiving the leading Tasmanian-based sire award.
The broodmare of the year was Lita, mother of Still A Star, and Still A Star won the Armidale Stud "Alpine Eagle" leading race filly or mare award.
The Tasracing Industry Appreciation Award went to long-serving participant Craig Kettle.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
