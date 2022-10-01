The Examiner
Still A Star wins Tasmanian Horse of the Year award

October 1 2022 - 1:00pm
Still A Star with part owners Ron Riley and Bill Ryan at their Longford property. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Bill Ryan-trained and owned Still A Star, which won the Group 2 Rose of Kingston Stakes at Flemington, has taken out the Tasmanian Horse of the Year award.

