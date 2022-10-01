The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Women's Health Expo offered a wide variety of health provider stalls

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 1 2022 - 11:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Labuschagne and Emily Wall for Dignity Bags Women's Health Expo. Picture By Rod Thompson

The Tramsheds Function Centre became a hub of health specialists dedicated to informing Northern Tasmanian women on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.