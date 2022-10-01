The Tramsheds Function Centre became a hub of health specialists dedicated to informing Northern Tasmanian women on Saturday.
From crafts and pole dancing, to sex education and annual checks, nothing was off limits at the Women's Health Expo.
One of the event organisers Lisa Banfield said she was pleased with the event attendance with people of all ages coming in to check out the event.
"My highlight of the event was the openness of women to talk and to share," she said.
Ms Banfield said she hoped what people took away from the event was for women to prioritise their health and to know there were people to support them.
"There are lots of other women out there happy to support other women in their health journey and with health issues."- Lisa Banfield, Women's Health Expo
"I want people to take away that health is important, that community is important," she said.
Before even entering the expo, attendees were warmly welcomed with a goody bag and a raffle ticket for a door prize.
Several presentations were on over the course of the day covering topics such as lactation, diet culture and women in business.
Speaker Ruth Deans, who owns Rhubarb in Riverside, spoke about "putting on her big girl pants" as a woman in business.
"I believe everybody has a superpower," she said.
"Find yours and get out there and make it work for you."
Ms Dean spoke about the importance of encouraging community in the workplace and the importance of building up other women.
The event was hosted by the Launceston Women's Health Clinic and sister organisation Womenkind.
Women's Health Clinic GP Katrina Tellesson said she wanted to come to the expo to meet with members of the public to help answer any questions, and also encourage people to find out about issues they may not feel comfortable discussing.
"There's been lots of women come through and some of my colleagues had women asking questions and talking about things that they weren't expecting," she said.
Dr Tellesson said she was pleased to see an event where women could speak openly about their health and seek out services.
"A lot of women don't feel comfortable talking about a lot of things. And we we had those discussions with them behind closed doors," she said.
Dr Tellesson said conversations with women who go onto share those experiences with their friends helps encourage health discussions and realising they are not alone.
Fiona Labuschagne, along with Emily Wall, 16, were helping with the collection of Share the Dignity bags.
Share the Dignity is a project where people can donate personal hygiene products that are sent to shelters, such as Laurel House, for women and families in need.
"We've put together 39 bags today and we're aiming for 100 this year," Ms Labuschagne said.
Donations can be dropped off at the Women's Health Centre hub.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
