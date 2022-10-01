The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Liam Jones and Brooke Barwick take out Tasmania Devils' top honours

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
October 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston's Liam Jones has won the Jack Riewoldt Medal for the Tasmania Devils' best and fairest at their annual awards night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.