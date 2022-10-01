Launceston's Liam Jones has won the Jack Riewoldt Medal for the Tasmania Devils' best and fairest at their annual awards night.
The Launceston development league best and fairest player, who shares a name with a former Carlton defender, finished ahead of highly-touted draft prospect, North Launceston's Lachlan Cowan.
Jones averaged 24 disposals, four inside 50s and four clearances across his 14 NAB League games - finishing seven votes clear of Cowan.
JACK RIEWOLDT MEDAL TOP SIX
Tom McCallum finished ninth with 86 votes, while Joshua Gillow and Mitch Nicholas, who both went to St Patrick's College, finished in 10th with 85.
OTHER AWARDS
Devil of the Year: Joshua Gillow (Launceston)
Best in Finals: Thomas Beaumont (Launceston)
Toby Nankervis Rising Star: Colby McKercher (Launceston)
Brody Mihocek Leading Goalkicker: Brandon Leary
Gillow led the competition in spoils, while Beaumont finished the finals series averaging 24 disposals, 17 contested possessions, eight clearances and seven inside 50s.
McKercher played 13 games for the Devils to average 23 disposals, four tackles and four clearances, while also playing two games for the Allies and taking part in the under-17 futures game on AFL grand final day.
Livewire goal sneak Brandon Leary topped the goal-kicking charts for the Devils with 29 goals in the regular year and 33 across the campaign including finals.
This return saw Leary kick the most home and away goals in the NAB League competition.
Across 2022, he played two games for the Allies and made his VFL debut for North Melbourne.
NAB LEAGUE GIRLS
Brooke Barwick starred across the 2022 NAB League girls' season and AFLW under-18 championships campaign, named in the All-Australian side.
Barwick played all nine games for the Devils, averaging 16 disposals, six tackles and four clearances.
She finished two votes clear of Meghan Gaffney and Georgia Clark, who both enjoyed standout seasons.
GWS Giant Gaffney averaged 14 disposals and four tackles across the NAB League, while Clark impressed as a bottom-age player, kicking 13 goals across the season and averaging 15 disposals, four marks and four tackles
Charlie Vandenberg was been named Devil of the Year, averaging seven disposals, three tackles and 20 hit-outs per game, breaking the record for the most hit-outs to advantage in a NAB League Girls match with 14.
Young gun Priya Bowering has taken out the Rising Star award, having turned 15 just this year.
Bellah Parker kicked the most goals for the Devils with 15, finishing second in the NAB League girls' competition.
NAB LEAGUE GIRLS' BEST AND FAIREST
1st Brooke Barwick 74
Equal 2nd Georgia Clark, Meghan Gaffney 72
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.