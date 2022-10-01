Recycling: do Tasmanians need a fourth bin for soft plastics?

A $515 million reform of Victoria's recycling system means residents will soon have a new addition to their households - a purple wheelie bin.
The reform will eventually allow Victorians to recycle used pizza boxes and soft plastics including plastic bags, food wrappers and soiled food containers.
It begs the question - should Tasmanians have access to a fourth bin to better sort their household waste?
Would a fourth bin save residents from dropping their soft plastics at supermarket collection points?
Are three bins enough to keep track of already?
Who will pay for a fourth-bin rollout and how big should these bins really be?
We hit the streets of Launceston to catch the public's reaction.
