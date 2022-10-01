After-school activities may be key to closing metro-regional academic divide

As the academic divide between regional and metropolitan students continues to grow wider, a new study has shown that extracurricular activities may be the key to closing the gap.
Researchers from University of Tasmania found regional students performed worse partially due to lower academic expectations.
But students who participate in up to three different sporting, vocational, artistic, academic or service activities after school overcome the metro-regional divide by shifting their attitudes to academic outcomes.
The study, led by UTAS psychology lecturer and project lead Dr Alexander O'Donnell, said students in regional areas were ranked about five per cent lower than their city counterparts according to admissions results to university.
But despite the findings, Dr O'Donnell said participation rates in out-of-school-hours activities were lower in regional areas.
"While our data finds strong evidence that different extracurricular activities are beneficial, lack of funding and facilities for after-school activities leads to less engagement in these important activities than is needed to level out their school results," Dr O'Donnell said.
While many regional students engaged in sport after school, he said a lack of academic, artist and performance-based after-school activities had a detrimental effect on student learning.
And a lack of funding for after-school programs in regional areas meant accessing extracurricular programs was sometimes impossible.
The research comprises part of a larger project, "Wellbeing In Adolescence", led by Flinders University Professor Gerry Redmond.
Professor Redmond said policymakers, educators and parents needed to support regional students' academic performance or risk falling behind.
"Overall, young people in country areas often have lower educational expectations which leads to a distinct disadvantage at the conclusion of high school," he said.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
