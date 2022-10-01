Tassie Tigers' women have started their Hockey One season with a bang, defeating last season's premiers - Brisbane Blaze.
With scores locked at 2-2 at the end of regular time, Tigers goal-keeper Evie Dalton played a blinder between the posts, saving three consecutive shoot-outs.
Her effort was praised highly by captain Maddy Murphy, who was playing her first game back for Tasmania since her college career in the United States.
"This is phenomenal. I'm so proud of all the girls tonight because we stuck to the game plan, played so hard for the whole game and I'm overwhelmed at how incredible this win is," Murphy said.
"A shoutout to Evie Dalton who was incredible out there. They had nothing on her and the home crowd advantage tonight definitely helped so thank you to everyone who came out and supported us."
With Murphy and US internationals Cassie Sumfest and Brooke DeBerdine slotting their shots in the shoot-out, the Tasmanians fielded nine debutants in the contest.
It was apparent early that the young Tigers were up for the battle as Murphy and Sumfest registered first-quarter shots before both sides traded penalty corner opportunities.
The contest shifted in tempo when Tigers veteran Emily Donovan earned a penalty stroke, firing past the Blaze keeper and into a Blaze foot on the goal-line.
Maddi Brooks stepped up, just days after turning 18, to duly score, before thumping home a conversion on her reverse stick side.
The Blaze lifted the tempo in search of a way back into the match and were rewarded when Savannah Fitzpatrick deflected home, only for Dalton to negate her conversion attempt.
A mesmerising piece of individual skill from Hannah Cullum-Sanders created an equaliser for Rosie Malone, but her conversion could only skim the outside of the post to send the match to a shootout.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
