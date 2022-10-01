The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mixed results for Tassie Tigers as women get win in shoot-out

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated October 1 2022 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North-West Coast hockey star Maddy Murphy captained the Tigers to their first win of the season. Picture by Stevan O'Malley

Tassie Tigers' women have started their Hockey One season with a bang, defeating last season's premiers - Brisbane Blaze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.