Fears of facing an Australia A side masquerading as North Hobart proved warranted as Greater Northern Raiders were put to the sword by a quartet of internationals.
On the opening day of the Cricket Tasmania Premier League at Windsor Park, Elyse Villani, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg and Molly Strano proved too strong as the Demons cruised to two Twenty20 wins by a combined margin of 16 wickets.
Raiders coach Darren Simmonds said class shone out.
"We can take plenty from the two games. We will play worse cricket this year and get more wins," he said.
"They've got players that have played to a pretty high standard and this is good experience for our players."
The morning match saw Raiders post 3-113. After losing skipper Sasha Moloney to a first-ball lbw, they regrouped with a patient 105-run second-wicket stand.
Emma Manix-Geeves made 54 and Meg Radford 39, both off 56 deliveries, before falling in the closing stages as they looked to up the run-rate.
Carey's swashbuckling 50 at a stunning strike-rate of 200 formed the backbone of a chase which took less than 15 overs.
Villani (19), Stalenberg (14) and Strano (12 not out) completed the job while Ava Curtis (2-26) claimed both openers and Radford (1-17) the valuable wicket of Commonwealth Games winner Carey.
The afternoon match was a similar tale except the Raiders posted a few more and North Hobart's stars knocked them off with even more efficiency.
Both Raiders openers scored impressive half-centuries, Moloney making up for her earlier disappointment with 55 off 49 as Manix-Geeves added another 57 off 53 in a 108-run opening stand.
Kendylle Byers (2-26) dismissed both before the Raiders reached 4-132.
The away team's response was ruthless as Carey added an unbeaten 45 off 34 with seven fours but played support role to Villani whose 75 not out came off just 39 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.
Radford claimed the only wicket to fall, Stalenberg for eight, as North Hobart reached the target with six overs to spare.
"In the first game we lost Sasha early which put us on the back foot but reconstructed the innings through EMG and Meg," Simmonds added.
"We were probably a few shy of what we wanted and spoke about that and said that for the second match we wanted to be more aggressive early to put more pressure on.
"Their class came through in the end and it looks a reasonably easy win.
"In game two both openers made 50 so that's a pleasing partnership and we were at about 100 around the 15-over mark so probably did not finish the back end as we would have liked and were a little bit short.
"But it was an improvement with the bat against a pretty good bowling attack, there's no shame there.
"Junior and Nic then played a terrific innings and showed what class players they are."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
