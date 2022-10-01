Touch Football Tasmania have congratulated their teams after a successful national youth championships on the Sunshine Coast.
Among the winners on the final day were the Tas Thunder 18s boys who won their play-off final 15-7 against NT Devils.
The 18 girls lost 8-3 to Vic Storm in their final.
In the 16s girls, there was more success for Tas Thunder who won 5-2 against Vic Storm.
The 14s girls beat NT Devils 6-0 while the boys went down 10-4 to SQ Sharks.
The 12s finals saw the boys team lose 6-3 to ACT Raiders while the girls were on the wrong end of a 4-3 thriller against BNE Cobras.
A total of eight teams represented Tasmania at the tournament with all presented with their playing jerseys in front of strong support crews of family members before the first matches in Queensland.
Seven Tasmanian referees also took part in the event, Kodey Prendergast, Bayley Aziz, Ryan Milner, Dakota Bain, Dion Mead, Chelsea Anderson and James Anderson, who is on the national referee coaches' panel.
Referees are also required for the finals of this year's school series which will be held at Prospect Park in Launceston between 9am and 3pm on Friday, October 21.
Those interested should contact: des.fogarty@touchfootball.com.au
12s girls: MVP and players' player: Poppy Beaumont; players' player runner-up: Alexis Harmey; coaches' award: Grace Mathews
12s boys: MVP and players' player: Ethan Shipp; coaches' award: Tyler Leedham; team spirit: Oscar Wiggins
14 girls: MVP and players' player: Maddy Medwin; players' player runner-up: Lily Smith; coaches' award: Georgia Harmey
14 boys: MVP and players' player: Oryn Waters; coaches' award: Max Matthews; team spirit: Logan Groves; runner-up: Jack Morison
16 girls: MVP: Ally Wilson; players' player: Sophie Strong; coaches' award: Tamsyn Rogers; players' player runner-up: Lucy McArthur
16 boys: MVP and players' player: Jordy Shipp; coaches' award: Lewis Whiteman
18 girls: MVP and players' player: Emily Bransden; coaches' award: Bree Ikin
18 boys: MVP: Harvey Hurd; coaches' award: Ryan Shipp; players' player: Zavier Wootton
