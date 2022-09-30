Two Tasmanian junior orienteers have been named in the Australian schools honour team after standout performances at national championships.
Esk Valley Orienteering Club's Euan Best and Liana Stubbs, of Hobart's Australopers, were acknowledged after winning junior titles against strong New Zealand competition in Victoria.
At the schools championships, they won the sprint and the long events and produced impressive times to help secure relay podium positions for their teams.
To cap off some excellent results, the Rob Simpson Memorial Shield for the best achieving newcomer went to Stubbs at her first Australian schools championships.
Off the back of successful relay performances in which the junior boys finished second while the junior girls and senior boys came third, the Tassie team came third in the state shield behind NSW and ACT.
Held in various centres in the Goldfields region of central Victoria, the carnival featured age championships for the Australian sprint and long distance and concluded with the state-based Australian relays champs.
With more than 1000 entrants in total, events incorporated the Victorian middle distance championships plus national schools titles with up to 20 entrants each state in junior and senior boys and girls events.
