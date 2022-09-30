The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian junior orienteers Euan Best and Liana Stubbs star at national championships in Victoria

Updated September 30 2022 - 10:07pm, first published 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Euan Best

Two Tasmanian junior orienteers have been named in the Australian schools honour team after standout performances at national championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.