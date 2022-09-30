New play "Amy's Tattoo" from Blue Cow Theatre lands in October

The term ''paddock to plate'' is often used in culinary circles, but it is also the catchcry for artist-led professional theatre company Blue Cow Theatre.
In Launceston and Hobart this month Blue Cow will premiere Tasmanian playwright Alison Mann's work Amy's Tattoo, which was developed through the company's playwriting program The Cowshed.
Blue Cow Theatre executive producer Lucinda Toynbee Wilson said seeing Amy's Tattoo come to life over several years has been a unique and privileged experience.
"Our vision is to have Tasmanian audiences enjoy exceptional work that has been written and developed by Tasmanian artists and delivered around the state, and Amy's Tattoo is a fine example of this - it is literally from paddock to plate," she said.
"Alison commenced the work several years ago in the Cowshed and spent 2020 and 2021 as our writer in residence so she could complete the script and ensure Blue Cow could deliver a production of exceptional quality."
Amy's Tattoo is a gritty tale of attraction, love, friendship and family. It challenges social taboos, questions the paradox of nature and nurture, and is unafraid of the space between the dark places.
Lead character Amy is a talented local tattoo artist whose world is rocked by the entrance of John, a teenage champion swimmer conceived using one of her eggs, donated anonymously 20 years ago.
Alison said the genesis of the idea for Amy's Tattoo came from seeing advertising that offered people the chance to find out their ancestral heritage.
"I remember seeing adverts for DNA testing kits that claimed people could find out their heritage and family origins going back hundreds of years, but what struck me is that I learned that donor-conceived people had no legal right to have access to their records and find out their story," she said.
"Tattoo is a 5000-year-old artform and the motivation to get one is always very personal.
"I'm interested in why people decide to change their body permanently, and the intimacy of a tattoo artist having the permission to make this change to them."
Alison's work is not unfamiliar to Tasmanian theatre audiences, with her play The Surgeon's Hands - which was also developed through The Cowshed - brought to the stage by Blue Cow in 2016.
Amy's Tattoo is directed by Sarah Carradine, co-directed by Lucinda Toynbee Wilson, and features actors Lisa Gormley, Matt Newell, Jane Longhurst and Gabrielle Adkins.
It is being performed at Launceston's Earl Arts Centre on October 1. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
