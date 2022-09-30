Longford landmark lives on with new lease on life

A historic building in the state's North has been given a new lease on life after being purchased by a large Tasmanian advocacy organisation.
Northern Midlands council unanimously approved plans to partially demolish, alter, and add a new carpark to the 142-year-old Longford Tabernacle at their latest meeting on Monday night.
The Wellington Street site is now set to become the head office for the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association, once construction has been completed in 2023.
Chief executive Hugh Christie said the TFGA's new home would strengthen the organisation's connection to the state's regional sector.
"We're excited to be back out in the rural heartland of Tasmania," he said.
"Longford is a significant agriculture area that can be easily accessed by the our farming members."
TFGA independent director Dr Elizabeth Lord said the main building, as well as the Sunday school directly behind it, would both be kept intact, while an additional modern office space would be built between them.
"Our aim is to enhance the beauty of these buildings and, at the same time, to be able to preserve their historic significance," she said.
The great-great-grandson of the building's original owners, Sandy Gibson, said it was "wonderful" to know one several Tabernacles his family built in the late 1800s would live on.
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles said the building was "precious" to the Longford community, which it served as a church for nearly 120 years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.