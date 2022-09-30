The new Legana Primary School has reached another major milestone with the request for tender being issued to engage a building contractor for the development.
It's one of the 38 education capital projects and programs the Tasmanian Liberal Government is delivering.
Early works for the new school are being undertaken by Tasmanian firm Andrew Walter Constructions and are nearing completion, with the establishment of the temporary access road, car park and underground services for the site.
Minister for Education Roger Jaensch said Legana is one of the State's fastest growing communities.
"Our government is investing in the future of our learners and their families with these facilities."
"Today, I can also announce the intake area for the primary school has been confirmed and will include Legana and Grindelwald," he said.
"Students from the new Legana Primary School will transition to Riverside High School for their secondary and senior secondary learning."
Building is expected to begin in 2023, with the new school to be completed in the second half of 2024 and welcoming its first students in 2025.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
