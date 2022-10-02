The Examiner

Letters to the editor | Transparency needed in federal ICAC

By Letters to the Editor
October 2 2022 - 8:00pm
Transparency needed in federal ICAC

'SMOKE AND MIRRORS'

The Albanese government's plan to make most of the Federal Integrity Commission's hearings secret goes against basic principles of accountability and transparency.

