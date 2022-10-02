Transparency needed in federal ICAC

The Albanese government's plan to make most of the Federal Integrity Commission's hearings secret goes against basic principles of accountability and transparency.
Indeed organisations such as Transparency International, IMF and World Bank state that transparency is the first step to fighting corruption and improving government effectiveness.
Yet both major parties now support an Integrity Commission that will not be transparent.
At best the commission will be another case of smoke and mirrors designed to hide politicians' misdoings and at worst a kangaroo court used to pursue minor parties and independents who are vocal against government activities.
Thus the new Integrity Commission may in fact facilitate corruption whilst eroding democratic rights and accountability even further.
The last paragraph of the article (The Examiner, September 30) is ominous, "There are no changes planned for the design at this stage."
At this stage?
Yes, this development can go ahead now, but with the planning amendment passed to allow it to go to a height greater than the current design, it is only a matter of time before a change application occurs.
No doubt this will be used to encourage the international investors now being courted to take over. "I understand that some people don't like contemporary architecture", states the developer.
This, and a claim that some people do not want development at all, has been the furphy argument used to discredit those who are simply saying this hotel is just too big in this location.
I am studying architecture at UTAS and am very keen on what contemporary architecture has to offer.
To me this design looks out of date when you look at contemporary world architecture that has been built in sensitive locations.
This location is sensitive, and this building wants to dominate - an old fashioned building and an old fashioned desire.
At this height it is nothing but a land grab of public air space - the views and vistas of the Gorge and of low-rise Launceston.
Do we need a 5 star hotel? Make it 7 stars but stop trying to dominate.
With this planning amendment the council wanted to 'kick start' development down the whole Margaret Street corridor.
Did you know that?
People enjoy hearing the calls, and seeing the colour of the red robin, the green rosella, and the silver sheen of the tawny frogmouth in the moonlight.
However the approval for the rezoning to precede demolition of their home on the Launceston Golf Course has been approved by council supported by the State Planning Commission.
The burning question is; how can we fellow beings on earth speak for the animals, and who will?
The year 2030 is an important year for climate targets.
It is also the year that my two oldest grandchildren will turn 18 with all the rights and responsibilities that age brings, gulp, and I will turn 80.
A fitting present for all three of us will be the realisation of the nation's 82 per cent 2030 renewable energy target.
As an octogenarian, I will be happy with 80 per cent, but the extra two per cent will be the icing on the cake. Am I hopeful? I must be.
As Dostoevsky said, "To live without hope is to cease to live."
