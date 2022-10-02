The Launceston Chamber of Commerce launched its 2023 Spirit Super Business Excellence awards on Thursday with the theme 'Excellence: Defined'.
Over 100 local businesses and event partners attended the launch.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy said there are a number of businesses who are the very definition of excellence in Launceston and Northern Tasmania.
"Following the success of the 2022 awards, we're excited to announce that the 2023 awards will include 22 categories including a new award: excellence in education and training, and the return of popular awards categories excellence in design and excellence in customer service," Mr Cassidy said.
"We encourage every business in the region to take the time to review their business, submit an entry and showcase their business' success.
"The 2023 Awards will also see the return of the popular Chamber's Choice award, in which Launceston Chamber of Commerce members will select their favourite business from the first 20 to submit an entry."
Spirit Super chief executive officer Jason Murray wished all participating businesses the best in their category.
'We're proud to again partner with the Launceston Chamber of Commerce on these awards, as we believe that together we're all striving for excellence to create the best future possible."
The Spirit Super website has a few tips for applicants, such as ensuring responses provide the information specifically requested.
Concise answers and dot points are good, and answers should demonstrate you have processes, plans and strategies in place to facilitate key business practices.
It also says before commencing the entry process, take the time to determine the most suitable category or categories for your organisation.
Applicants do not need to be a member of the Launceston Chamber of Commerce.
