Evidence-based climate advice needed

Parliament is debating a climate change (state action) bill.
I urge independent members Rosemary Armitage and Tania Rattray to vote for amendments to bring back an independent statutory body such as the Climate Change Commission.
It would give evidence-based, transparent advice, whichever party was in power. We need this long-term planning and expertise for our state.
Welcome also to any well-informed climate refugees settling here (The Examiner, September 25), especially to those who keep up the fight for climate action. We are not there yet.
Will the Legislative Council set Tasmania up as a leader in the new low carbon economy? Or will they pass the Rockliff government's weak climate change bill?
As Hannah Sadler points out (The Examiner, September 27), setting a 2030 net zero emissions target when Tasmania has been claiming net zero for years, shows just how much this climate change bill lacks ambition.
While other states seize the opportunities for new industries and jobs in the transition to a low carbon future, Tasmania risks being left behind.
Our state has been lazily relying on the offsets of less logging to claim our current net zero status.
Without ambitious emissions reductions targets for all sectors of our economy, we risk losing our net zero claim to fame.
We now look to the members of the Legislative Council to act on the scientific advice to strengthen the climate change bill.
After suffering a stroke I did not drive for more than 12 months until I fully recovered.
I was a bit rusty during the first test drive with an occupational therapist. She let me drive with some conditions.
I continued driving for 12 months between Burnie and Launceston without any problems.
Then I had to take another test and failed . One of the reasons in her report was driving too slowly, 40km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The report made me look stupid.
I appealed, explaining that driving in town into low, bright sun I did not consider 50km/h as the aim but as the limit.
I was pushed all the time to drive faster than conditions allowed, signs were the target.
All my arguments concerning this and other issues were dismissed promptly by the licensing department. I have been driving for many years without an accident, even without paying a fine. I know I can keep driving safely.
I passed the standard eye test and medically I am fit to drive.
I suspect an agenda to use every opportunity to remove older people from the road.
Who cares about the hardship it causes?
The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian barrelling Florida's Gulf Coast is a stark reminder of how climate change is supercharging tropical storm systems and exacerbating extreme weather events.
Australia is not immune to the warming climate and its effects.
The Bureau of Meteorology had recently declared that a third La Nina is officially under way for Australia, with our East Coast communities having to prepare for a third year of more rain and floods.
This is our reminder for Australia to transition from fossil fuels as swiftly as possible, but also to plan for adaptation so that the impacts of climate change on our land is minimised.
Wouldn't one build a stadium where people attend football ?
Twenty-thousand more people attended the football in the North this year than the South, and the South hosted Geelong the AFL Premiers.
