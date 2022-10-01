Data shows housing squeeze in Launceston

Rapid population growth in Launceston has further tightened the real estate market.
Recent data from the City of Launceston's State of the City report shows the area has reached a population of 71,906.
The growth has put a grip on an already tight rental market.
Mayor Albert van Zetten said the pinch in the rental market made it difficult for people wanting to move to Launceston to take up job vacancies, with many would-be job seekers finding it near impossible to find a place to live.
"No one really expected Launceston's population to reach this figure so quickly - it certainly surprised council to see it surpass the 71,000-mark this year," he said.
"Given this, we know there's going to be added pressure on our housing market, which is why as a council we have placed so much emphasis on regional land use planning and new residential land."
In the June 2022 quarter, the city's vacancy rate sat at just 0.8 per cent.
In terms of costs, the median rent on a three-bedroom property is now $450 a week - 12 per cent higher than it was just a year ago.
Launceston's median house price rising to $585,000, however sales dropped 15.1 per cent over the quarter, according to the REIT.
Employment is also a factor in this growth with Launceston's unemployment rate decreasing significantly from 8.5 per cent in March 2021 to 5.2 per cent.
There were 1.27 jobs in 2020/21 for every working resident - meaning there were more jobs available than available workers.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
