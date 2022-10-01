The recent case of a woman sentenced to a suspended jail term for harassing her gay neighbours highlights a serious deficiency in Tasmanian law.
Our law allows for racial hatred to be considered as an additional and aggregating factor when a sentence is handed down for harassment.
But that's not the case for other types of hatred like hatred against LGBTIQA+ people.
That means an identical case of harassment against, say, Asian or Jewish neighbours would probably have attracted a more serious penalty.
The government should rectify this inequity in our law as soon as possible.
Until it does, anti-LGBTIQA+ hatred will be seen as less serious than race hate and perpetrators will feel freer to attack us.
I wish the teaching assistants good luck in their strike action.
I am a teaching assistant on strike in the UK because our employer wants to downgrade our wages.
We are almost on the bottom of the pay scale and are outraged at their proposals.
We all deserve better treatment.
It is hoped Minister Jaensch makes reference to the additional eight weeks 'recreation leave' at full pay for not attending the workplace that teachers currently enjoy.
No other front line (or in fact any) workers enjoy this perk.
Surely this condition should come into play when negotiating the additional time being asked for in relation to teaching duties.
Others watch with interest regarding this outcome, particularly when other state service EBAs are to be negotiated.
