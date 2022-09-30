State's new mega department for Education, Children and Young People opens

The new mega-department of Education, Children and Young People will officially begin operation from Monday.
The education department was formerly tasked with the running of state schools, but under its new name will now be responsible for public education, child safety and welfare, foster care, youth justice, Libraries Tasmania and Child and Family Learning Centres.
Education, Children and Young People Minister Roger Jaensch said the new department is a child-centred organisation with better coordination of resources and interventions to improve outcomes for children and young people.
"It will strengthen departmental administrative structures to remove siloes and deliver better services and outcomes, as well as further ensuring systems, policies, processes and procedures are strong, integrated and build a culture where a child's development, education and safety, is everyone's responsibility," Mr Jaensch said.
He said children will benefit from an improved coordination of services and supports, better sharing of information and a focus on wellbeing and learning engagement.
Education, Children and Young People secretary Tim Bullard said it was a unique opportunity to bring diverse skills and experience under the one department.
"Children, young people, and their families are at the centre of everything this new Department will do," Mr Bullard said.
"We are a Government with integrity and heart that is strengthening the future for all Tasmanians."
Plans for the new department were announced in February this year, which occurred after the government called for a Commission of Inquiry.
