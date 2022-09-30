The Examiner
Ziggy Robert Brunskill and Georgia Rose Rossiter facing sentence over shooting incident

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:33am, first published 4:51am
Georgia Rose Rossiter on Facebook

A man and a woman involved in a shooting incident in Norwood in which two shots were fired at a man and another shot fired into a house will face sentence on October 24.

