A man and a woman involved in a shooting incident in Norwood in which two shots were fired at a man and another shot fired into a house will face sentence on October 24.
Ziggy Robert Brunskill, 28, of Longford and Georgie Rose Rossiter, 27, of Perth were found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of recklessly discharging a firearm on July 24, 2021.
A third man allegedly involved in the incident who has pleaded not guilty is expected to face trial later this year.
The court heard that Rossiter and Brunskill were upset when they asked to leave a social event.
Rossiter intended to confront a female at an address in Norwood.
In the hours before the incident Rossiter took photos of herself with a .22 pistol and uploaded them to Snapchat.
The court heard that at 10.43 pm a single shot was fired into a glass pane at the Norwood home.
When Zachary Donald Sherriff emerged from the address two shots were fired in his direction.
The jury saw high quality CCTV vision of the incident.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff (no relation) said that the incident had a significant effect on Mr Sherriff who had moved house because of anxiety and feeling unsafe in the house.
In a plea in mitigation defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran said that Brunskill had not been present when Rossiter took photos of herself with the firearm.
Mr O Halloran said Brunskill was collected in a car and no knowledge of the weapon until shortly before it was fired.
He said that it was conceded that Brunskill knew Rossiter wanted to confront a female at the address.
The court heard that Brunskill was placed on a drug treatment order with an eight month custodial component by a magistrate on June 27, 2021.
The offence was committed while he was on the drug treatment order and was cancelled on July 27 after being arrested on the shooting incident.
The court heard that Rossiter was already on a six month home detention order and was living with her parents.
A Department of Corrections officer said Rossiter would be suitable for a further home detention order.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said the mother-of-two had no relevant priors but had spent three days in custody after arrest.
He said she was intoxicated on drugs and alcohol at the time which prompted her to engage in the "foolish and stupid activity".
The court heard that Rossiter was likely to be called as a witness in the upcoming trial of the principal offender.
Justice Helen Wood adjourned sentencing until October 24 at 4.15 pm
