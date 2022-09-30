Riverside High School embraced the cold yesterday to raise money for motor neurone disease.
Inspired by the AFL's ice slide in June, students and teachers dressed up as various pop culture icons and costumes and took the plunge on the ice slide.
Year 10 student Jesse Deans said they wanted an event that would get the whole school involved.
"We thought, how can we fight MND and get everyone around a big school event?"
Jesse is part of the prefect group, who put the event together themselves.
"Everything is blue themed; we're selling food and drinks to raise money."
According to MND Australia, motor neuron disease refers to a group of diseases that affect nerve cells called motor neurones.
Motor neurones normally carry messages from the brain to the muscles via the spinal cord, allowing people to make voluntary movements like walking, swallowing, talking and breathing.
With MND, however, the nerves become damaged and start to die so muscles gradually get weaker and waste away.
Currently, there is no cure for MND.
Riverside HPE teacher Jacinta Holl said it was the main fundraising event of the year.
"The kids have been hyping it up for a few weeks now and the whole school is involved, all the grade councils have gotten involved selling food and doing activities," she said.
Principal Jeanna Bolton said she was approached in term one hoping to hold a big freeze in support of motor neuron disease and research.
"Unfortunately because of COVID we couldn't progress any events, and now that restrictions have eased we're able to bring our school together."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.