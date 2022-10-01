The Examiner

OPINION | Soccer must be recognised as Tasmania's number one sport

By Brian Wightman
October 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soccer remains most popular among juniors and their families with 23.8 percent of Tasmanians aged between five and 17 playing the sport. Photo Shutterstock

As we played the last game of the Launceston (soccer) Tournament, there were a few moments to collect the gear strewn from one end of Churchill Park to the other.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.