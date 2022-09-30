Tigers continue strong start with another large victory

The Tasmanian Tigers have started their season with two wins in two games, defeating Queensland by six wickets.
Riley Meredith's 5-26 and Tom Rogers' 3-32 set up the victory before the batters did their job and saw the runs off.
Two days after Rogers took five wickets against South Australia, Meredith enjoyed the spoils and thanked the bowling group for their efforts.
"I think everyone's bowling pretty well at the moment," he said.
"Tommy got the five-for last game and I was lucky enough this game but I suppose it's really a team effort.
"Sids [Peter Siddle] is bowling really well, Jacko [Jackson Bird] bowled really well today and Tom Andrews bowled really well as well.
"I think it's just a team effort, putting the pressure on and that allows someone to get the big bag, which is lucky enough to be me."
Post-game, Meredith spoke about how the Allan Border Field has changed and is more potent to bowlers compared to the past.
"It's been pretty flat here and a bit of a batter's paradise but it's definitely not a bad thing coming up here and seeing a bit in the wicket," he said
It will be interesting to see what happens in the Shield game [later in the year] and what we get presented with but we'll see that when we get up here next."
The five-wicket spell was his first in the one-day domestic format and set the platform for a strong batting innings.
Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott continued their impressive form opening the batting, combining for 94 before the former was caught behind for 43.
McDermott finished with 70 as it looked like he'd finish the innings unbeaten before being caught at deep fine leg.
Ducks to Jordan Silk and Mac Wright slowed the victory but the Tigers got it done as Jake Doran (36*) and Beau Webster (15* off 10) got them home.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
