The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eight mobile speed cameras hit Tasmanian roads

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road Safety Advisory Council's Scott Tilyard, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson, Tasmania Police's Jonathan Higgins and Sensys Gatso's Nathan Bennett inspect one of the new fleet. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Mobile speed cameras are helping police Tasmanian roads once more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.