With their third consecutive Tasmanian State League premiership in the books, The Examiner looks back at one of Launceston's strongest years.
Premiers - 17 wins and 1 loss in the home-and-away season, plus two finals wins.
There were plenty of them this year, the Blues amassed five triple-figure victories, breaking two of the competition's records in the process.
Their 37.15 (237) to 1.3 (9) victory over Glenorchy is now the competition's biggest winning margin and score in history.
It all culminated in their third premiership win in as many seasons, seeing off the challenge of Kingborough for the fifth time of the season, defeating them by 72 points at UTAS Stadium.
The Blues only lost one game this season, going down to Lauderdale 13.12 (90) to 9.8 (62).
But it wasn't a huge lowlight for their campaign, rather, it seemed to drive them for the next couple of months.
They had injuries to several key players throughout the season, with Jay Blackberry (jaw) and Miller Hodge (quad/shoulder) among those spending time on the sidelines.
Both were back for the pointy end of the season - albeit vice-captain Hodge played development league.
You could throw a blanket over several of them but ultimately Brodie Palfreyman had a career-best year at TSL level.
Winning Launceston's best and fairest at just 18 in 2017, Palfreyman has battled shoulder issues but got back to full fitness this year and showed the competition what he's about.
He finished second in both the Alastair Lynch Medal and the media-voted player of the year award, while getting the nod in his first TSL team of the year.
Elsewhere, Jobi Harper continued his big-game dominance while juggling work duties, Fletcher Seymour won the Darrel Baldock Medal for best player in the grand final and Jake Hinds almost won the Peter Hudson Medal for most home-and-away goals.
Young gun Bailey Gillow took his game to another level this year and is already a two-time premiership player in his teenage years.
Starting the year as an outside midfielder, Gillow worked his way to the inside when the likes of Harper were sidelined and proved to coach Mitch Thorp that he is one for the future.
Debutants James Leake and Tiernan McCormack also showed they can match it at senior level, the former playing in the premiership at just 16 years of age.
The Blues didn't bring too many players in but the ones they did had plenty of experience with 63-game AFL player Jackson Thurlow coming back to his home club.
The former Cat and Swan was a cherry on top of Launceston, sitting forward for most of the season with 51 goals and occasionally going into the midfield.
Former vice-captain Ryan Tyrrell was also a handy returnee, kicking 10 goals against North Hobart in a starring performance.
"I think we had a nice balance - we are obviously always focused on the year that we are in but we want to keep an eye on the future as well.
"We're really pleased with how our under-18s and development league went, obviously the d-league won the grand final and the 18s made the grand final, so we feel like we are tracking nicely with some great kids coming through the football club.
"For the more part, I thought our consistency week to week was a highlight. It can be difficult to keep the group up every week and I thought our leaders did a really good job at making sure we attacked every week with a real venom and try not to let any slip.
"Obviously we lost the one game but to be as consistent as we were, that was definitely the highlight [especially] in all conditions at all venues."
"We're very transparent with where our list is at and some of the guys that will leave our list.
"Jay [Blackberry], I can't speak highly enough of. I've been fortunate to coach Jay for a number of years at two different clubs and you just won't get a better role model. He leaves the competition with almost every award you can think of, so it's been an honour to coach him.
"Whoosh [Josh Woolley] and Muz [Michael Musicka] just play footy the right way. They were hard to play against, tough in the big games and teammates that certainly had the younger teammates feel a lot more comfortable going out to play alongside.
"All three boys are between the ages of 29-31 and their time is done and it probably opens up the door for some of the youngsters that have been cutting their teeth in development league for a couple of years."
"There's never been a team win four in any state finals series, going all the way back to the early 1900s, so there's certainly a carrot dangling there.
"I think some list change will be really healthy for the group and stimulate some older players and the coaches as well.
"We've got some younger guys that have played development league for a few years that have had a taste of senior footy - Liam Jones, Isaac Hyatt, Sam Foley, those kind of guys - so I think we've got to make sure that we do change the list and some of our older guys, we facilitate ways for them to move on with their footy.
"We're lucky in a sense that we've got Scotty Stephens at the club, who spent some time at North through their period and we've been able to sort of pick his brain about what potentially worked and where some of their growth areas could have been."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
