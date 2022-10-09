Support for councillors to disclose personal and financial interests

City of Launceston council have responded to a Tasmanian Integrity Commission's recommendation that councillors be legislatively required to disclose personal and financial interests as well as campaign funding for election candidates.
A report was released on Thursday, September 30 by the commission that looked into any misconduct committed by then Derwent Valley Council Councillor Paul Belcher or other public officers, in relation to their contact with Roostam Sadri, a property developer.
The commission's executive office Michael Easton said "without systemic change the same misconduct risks which drove the issues uncovered by this investigation are liable to repeat themselves." "This is why the commission has also tabled a research paper calling for legislative reform," he said.
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said council had not considered a policy relating specifically to disclosure of campaign donations. "The council would welcome an opportunity to be involved consultation around legislative change," he said.
City of Launceston council does have a code of conduct in place for all councillors, which covers off on obligations such as decision-making, conflict of interest, use of office, information and resources, gifts and benefits to name but a few.
"Regarding local government elections, all candidates - including councillors seeking re-election - are required to report on their electoral advertising spending and there are limits that do apply, as outlined by the Tasmanian Electoral Commission," Cr van Zetten said.
Many Northern Tasmanian councils recently supported a review to the code of conduct in light of a councillor's actions in Waratah-Wynyard Council. Councils were asking the government to review the current local government code of conduct and include a mandatory police check, criminal background and current Working with Vulnerable People registration.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
