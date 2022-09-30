The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's Liberal government moves on State of the Environment Report after 13 year delay

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 30 2022 - 3:03am, first published 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's environment report saga 'an odd state of affairs'

The Liberal Tasmanian government will deliver a State of the Environment Report after its 14 year delay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.