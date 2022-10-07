Further community housing is being delivered in Rocherlea with 15 homes proposed jointly by Tasmanian Department of Housing and Community Housing Limited.
CHL Tasmania state manager Oscar Norton said this development was part of 104 dwellings to house vulnerable Tasmanians in the Launceston and Meander Valley Local Government Areas CHL was working on.
"Overall CHL will be investing in excess of $25m in the development program," Mr Norton said.
Mr Norton said all tenants will be sourced from the Tasmanian Housing register and rents will be charged at 2 per cent of their assessable income plus Commonwealth Rent Assistance.
The two- and three-bedroom, single-storey houses will be for Tasmanians on the Social Housing Register on the site.
According to the Tasmania Communities housing dashboard from July 2022, there are currently 4419 applicants on the housing register. The development application for 1-15 Caladenia Street which is currently vacant.
The Community Housing Growth Program CHGP is delivering around 1000 units of accommodation to Tasmanians in need across 24 local government areas.
The CHGP provided capital funding and long term leases over vacant land held in the name of the Director of Housing to assist eleven non-government organisations deliver this new supply," a Tasmanian government spokesperson said.
"Community housing providers can maximise the number of houses they can deliver by contributing capital funding and their own land, use of rental income, and access to low-interest private financing," they said.
CHL has submitted a planning application for the project which is scheduled for completion by December 2023 subject to council approval.
Permit applications are also in process for sites 16-22 Caladenia Court and 16-30 King Billy Crescent which is adjacent to Caladenia.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
