The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

CHL invest $25million to housing developments

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
October 7 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocherlea community housing layout. Picture supplied

Further community housing is being delivered in Rocherlea with 15 homes proposed jointly by Tasmanian Department of Housing and Community Housing Limited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.