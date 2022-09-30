Southside Rebels do the LBA double in senior grand finals

Southside Rebels are the kings and the queens of the Launceston Basketball Association, winning both seniors finals on Wednesday night.
The women got the job done 59-43 over Westside Trojans before the men followed suit with a 93-81 win over City Rockets.
Men's player-coach Ty Stewart spoke of how much it means to the Rebels to do the double.
"Obviously it was great that we got both teams over the line, which is huge for the club considering we are probably one of the smaller clubs and we only operate in the seniors space," he said.
"From the men's point of view, it was good reward for the efforts the boys have put in over the season."
He described the contest as an "interesting" game, with both sides having momentum throughout the contest.
"We just had to stick with our plans and make sure that we were able to execute and stay composed when we needed it and then we had some pretty special individual performances, which you need as well as times to get us across the line," he said.
While Stewart said it was a brilliant team performance, the strong individual showings came from Moses van den Berg, Brad's Templar, Hugh King and Josh Guy, who was a force offensively and defensively, landing 23 points and guarding Lachy Brewer - who sunk 37.
He also praised the LBA for their hard work.
"We as players obviously appreciate what they put out there for a competition and the competition, in general, was a really high standard across the season and that's a credit to the other teams in the league."
Women's premiership captain Naomi Cartledge said her side hadn't played Trojans with their fully-fit outfit throughout the year, overcoming grand final nerves before sealing the deal.
"Our focus for the game was to go out and do what we do well but most of all have fun were the instructions from our Coach Chris Oliver," she said.
"Each team member brings a different strength to our game and we knew that we needed to use these strengths to our advantage.
"The game had many momentum swings. The first two quarters were tightly contested, our first quarter was a little scrappy but we managed to compose ourselves and take advantage when the momentum sway our way.
"The third quarter, the premiership quarter as they call it, turned out to be true for us. We settled into our game and managed to put an 18-6 quarter together to extend our lead with some sharp shooting from Lillian Males, Jess Ringrose and Sam Overton."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.