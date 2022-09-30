The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

North Launceston Football Club loses club legend, Tony 'Chang' Young

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated September 30 2022 - 12:18am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Young [right] holds the 1983 NTFA premiership cup aloft with son Ricky. Picture supplied

Tasmanian football lost one of its greats on Thursday morning as Tony 'Chang' Young died aged 83.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.