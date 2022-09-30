Tasmanian football lost one of its greats on Thursday morning as Tony 'Chang' Young died aged 83.
Born into a family where both of his parents - Jim and Frances - were life members of North Launceston, Young continued the tradition, dedicating most of his life to the Robins and the Bombers, who he coached to the 1983 NTFA flag.
The 147th member of the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame, something he was incredibly proud of, Young played around 400 games for North Launceston, debuting in seniors at the age of 15 in 1954.
The following year he was in the NTFA representative side before he moved to Rossarden to work in the mines.
He would return to Launceston on the weekends to play for the Robins, unselfishly playing in the reserves given that he couldn't train.
Winning four best and fairests in the reserves, he captained the side in 1961 and from 1963 until his playing retirement in 1973, where they won eight premierships.
It was during that time he also started coaching the side, having a one-year stint in '64 before leading the Robins' reserves from 1969 until 1982 - winning 11 premierships in 15 seasons.
His time coaching the reserves only came to an end when seniors coach Peter Daniel left the Bombers to lead Subiaco in the WAFL at the end of 1982, making Young the obvious choice to take over.
His premiership success quickly continued, winning the 1983 NTFA premiership in his first year as a senior coach before leading the club through their first two years in the statewide Tasmanian Football League.
Unfortunately, they only won six games in two years and his stint as senior coach was over.
However, his association with the club certainly wasn't, with his four sons Shane, Ricky, Brett and Tony all life members, while he was awarded with the honour in 1974.
Young still attended several North Launceston games throughout 2022, with tributes flowing for the revered figure on social media.
Teammates, workmates and even former opponents all paid their respects, with some describing him as "one of best blokes you'll ever meet", "tough as nails" and " they don't make 'em like that anymore."
