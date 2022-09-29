The Migrant Resources Centre celebrated 40 years of service in Tasmania last night, with an event held by the Launceston City Council in Town Hall.
The MRC has been helping migrants and refugees settle and live fulfilling lives in Tasmania.
Migrant Resources Centre Chief Executive Officer Ella Dixon said migration is good for regional locations and working in diverse communities is a wonderful experience.
"It feels great, not just for the organisation but for the people that we've helped as well because it's important to look back and also look forward to the future."
"We're here to celebrate the work that's been happening in Launceston."
"We provide settlement services and also help people get employment."
She said their overarching goal is to facilitate independence for migrants.
"We drive a mentoring program, NDIS services; and do a raft of things that increase people's capacity to participate in life."
"I'd really like to thank the council and Launceston community for being a great location to do this work."
Mayor Albert van Zetten said one of the best parts of the job is meeting new migrants.
"It's great to see how the MRC assists people, and how they become part of our community. It's fantastic."
"It's fantastic we get to celebrate that tonight."
"I came here as a migrant many years ago and didn't have the opportunity to have service like that. It really aids those people that are new."
