The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Migrant Resources Centre celebrates 40 years of service

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 29 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Migrant Resource Centre CEO Ella Dixon, migration agent Josie Wallace and Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Migrant Resources Centre celebrated 40 years of service in Tasmania last night, with an event held by the Launceston City Council in Town Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.