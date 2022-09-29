Coming as a "bolt out of the blue", the introduction of compulsory voting for local government in Tasmania was further described as having been "rushed".
As the council elections draw closer, Labor's Anita Dow - a former Burnie mayor - has been proved right with that assessment.
MOST READ : Woman sentenced for harassing gay neighbours
Ms Dow was speaking in May in response to Local Government Minister Nic Street.
The minister told Parliament that compulsory voting was "an important democratic reform for the long-term success and renewal of our system of local government".
For such a supposedly important reform, it does the government no credit then that it failed to think about how it would work.
On Wednesday, disability advocates complained of discrimination over the failure to provide accessible voting options for those with print disabilities.
"This is no small group," Michael Smith, of Disability Voices Tasmania, said.
"It includes people with vision impairment or blindness, people with physical dexterity problems, learning disability, brain injury, early dementia as well as those with literacy difficulties."
This is a result of the decision to retain postal voting for council elections, which presents other problems too.
Increasingly, for example, people don't think to look in the post; they get all their bills and do all their banking online.
All they receive in their letterboxes they regard as junk mail, so they're liable to toss the envelope from the Tasmanian Electoral Commission too.
If voting in council elections is so important that we needed it to be compulsory, why not send us to the polling places?
Why persist with a method of voting that's dated and discriminatory?
Ms Dow was right; this was rushed. And yet she was also wrong to support compulsory voting, although it was Mr Street who saw fit to make it a priority.
The truth is this reform could do more harm than good for local government. That's because requiring voters who are not engaged to cast a ballot is a recipe for electing more populist or high profile candidates.
But the big question is why should we have to vote when the government doesn't have the guts to do anything about the farcical reality of Tasmania having 29 councils?
What do you think? You can have your say by sending us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.