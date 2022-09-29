The sky is the limit for girls aspiring to play football at the highest level, with greater resources to be put into the Tasmania Devils' NAB League programs.
From 2023, the Devils and the 12 Victorian-based clubs will have standalone boys and girls coaches guiding them through their respective seasons.
The decision to split up the coaching responsibilities was one AFL Tasmania North-West talent manager Jamie Hayward fully supported, believing it could only bring out the best in players.
"It is great news for the NAB League in respect to the development of the game in that space, and particularly female coaches in female sports," Hayward said.
"For our state, and our girls program, it is going to be a huge opportunity to take it to another level.
"We've seen huge development within individuals and huge improvement with our teams with the resourcing we've currently had.
"However, who knows where the ceiling is in terms of the individual improvement and where they can go."
The girls' season, which typically runs from January to March, is expected to be moved to fall in line with the boys' season from April to August.
It's all about being able to deliver quality programs, and no doubt the right people are out there to fill the roles.- Jamie Hayward
While not yet 100 per cent locked in, Hayward believed the change in rostering would allow the team to have the best preparation possible.
"The information that we're getting is to prepare yourself for a girls' winter roster," he said.
"That sets us up for better pre-season programs and be able to give them a proper crack.
Current head coach Jeromey Webberley is expected to keep his position with the boys' squad, with the girls coaching position up for grabs.
While Hayward was eager to see a female take on the role, he said the position would be given to the best candidate.
"I think it's the right fit - from a personal perspective, I've always been big on not focusing on gender if it's the right person," he said.
"But with applications being open for people to put their hands up, there will be a cross section of both males and females. And hopefully somewhere in our state, we've got females that are ready to take it on.
"It's all about being able to deliver quality programs, and no doubt the right people are out there to fill the roles.
"We're just really excited for what next year will bring for us, both in coaching and the wellbeing space."
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
