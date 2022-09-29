The Examiner
Pilot for aerial shooting of wild deer in World Heritage Areas and National Parks planned for 2025

By Isabel Bird
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:25am, first published September 29 2022 - 6:38am
Shooting of wild deer in Tasmania's National Parks planned

A plan to shoot wild deer living in World Heritage Areas and National Parks from the air will be completed in 2025 as part of the state's plan to manage deer.

