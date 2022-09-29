The Examiner
Pilot for aerial shooting of wild deer in World Heritage Areas and National Parks planned for 2025

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:38am
Shooting of wild deer in Tasmania's National Parks planned for 2025

A plan to shoot wild deer living in World Heritage Areas and National Parks from the air is set to begin in 2025, while ground shooting within the Walls of Jerusaleum park is underway, as part of the state's plan to manage deer.

