Tasmanian members of parliament to apologise to victim survivors of child sexual abuse

By Isabel Bird
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:24am
Apology to victim survivors of child sexual abuse in Tasmania's institutions

The Tasmanian government will be providing a formal public apology to victim survivors of child sexual abuse who were abused in the state's institutions, including its schools, hospitals and the youth justice system.

Isabel Bird

