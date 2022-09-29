The St Vincent de Paul Society is calling on the community to start their spring cleaning by helping disadvantaged Tasmanians.
Vinnies' Bag-A-Bargain is a simple campaign designed to make it easy for everyone to clear out pre-loved clothes, unwanted towels, sheets, and other household items and bric-a-brac, and donate them to their local Vinnies stores.
Vinnies chief executive officer Heather Kent said the idea is to make it as easy as possible for people to donate clothing and other household items to their local Vinnies Store.
"This is the perfect time and a great incentive to start spring cleaning and to donate useful, unwanted items to Vinnies where they will be used to make a difference to the lives of Tasmanians in need," she said.
"The concept is simple. We are encouraging everyone to collect a Vinnies' Bag-A-Bargain kit from any Vinnies store across Tasmania."
"They can take them home, fill the yellow donation bags with unwanted items around their homes, before returning them to their local Vinnies Store."
She said Bag-a-Bargain was introduced as an attempt to reduce the amount of dumping that occurs when the weather improves.
"If people have an easy option to donate clothing and unwanted household goods to Vinnies, they are less likely to dump clothing and household goods outside our stores, where they can be damaged," said Ms Kent.
"In the last 12 months alone, we spent over $50,000 on tip fees disposing of soiled, broken, or unsafe items."
Vinnies' Bag-A-Bargain kits are free and available at all Vinnies Stores.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
