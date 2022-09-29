The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Vincent de Paul has launched the bag-a-bargain campaign

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
September 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Vincent de Paul Society chief executive Heather Kent with Vinnies Store Retail Coordinator Kirilee Thompson. Picture supplied.

The St Vincent de Paul Society is calling on the community to start their spring cleaning by helping disadvantaged Tasmanians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.