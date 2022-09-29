Tasmania's policing family and the wider community paused to remember the officers who have fallen in the line of duty, as well as those lost to illness.
Yesterday was National Police Remembrance Day, an occasion for police jurisdictions across Australia and the South-West Pacific.
Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said all police officers who have fallen in the line of duty would be commemorated in ceremonies across the nation.
"As officers stand in solidarity at Remembrance Day ceremonies, we pause to honour the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting their community," Commissioner Hine said.
"As we stand united today to commemorate officers who died in the line of duty, we also pause to remember officers whose death was not a direct result of their duty," said Commissioner Hine.
"We remember those who have lost their battles with illness or have fallen through other circumstances."
"With sadness we pay tribute to Constable Samuel Allen who died earlier this week after a long battle with cancer."
Commissioner Hine said the names of ten Tasmanian police officers who historically died in the line of duty would be added to a Memorial Batton, for inscription on the National Police Memorial.
These included Constable James Richardson, who died in 1825 at Macquarie Harbour after an escaped convict attacked him, Constable John Burke who died in 1846 after accidentally discharging his own gun whilst pausing to drink water during a pursuit of convict bushrangers, and Constable William Randall who died in 1852 after discharging his own musket after escorting prisoners between Swansea and Bicheno.
"As we commemorate those that are no longer here with us, we are reminded that every dedicated man and woman who wears a police badge often put themselves in danger, to protect their community," Commissioner Hine said.
"I also encourage everyone who has worn the badge, serving or past, to take care of themselves and support others in our policing family."
Police Minister Felix Ellis said Tasmania is a safer place because of the brave man and women within the Tasmanian police force.
"We stand in solidarity to honour the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community," he said.
"The Tasmanian Government is proud to support our police force and all Tasmanians are urged to take a moment to appreciate the vital and often dangerous work they do to keep us all safe."
