The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ten Tasmanian police officers who died during the 1800s will be added to the National Police Memorial

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:53am, first published 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Ten Tasmanian police officers who historically died whilst serving in the line of duty, including those from the 1800s, will have their names inscribed on a National Police Memorial.

Tasmania's policing family and the wider community paused to remember the officers who have fallen in the line of duty, as well as those lost to illness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.