These included Constable James Richardson, who died in 1825 at Macquarie Harbour after an escaped convict attacked him, Constable John Burke who died in 1846 after accidentally discharging his own gun whilst pausing to drink water during a pursuit of convict bushrangers, and Constable William Randall who died in 1852 after discharging his own musket after escorting prisoners between Swansea and Bicheno.