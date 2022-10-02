A new stadium on the site of Hobart's infamous Macquarie Point is a grand idea, but comes at a cost.
It will reduce UTAS Stadium in Invermay and Blundstone Arena in Bellerive to secondary ovals with low prospects of substantial revenue into the future.
True, to soften the blow Launceston may be allocated so many AFL matches a year, to keep us happy, but how long will this last? How long before interstate clubs demand Mac Point stadium as the venue?
I am mystified as to why this new-beaut stadium will only have seating capacity for 23,000. UTAS and Blundstone Arena can only manage 20,000, so how come a $750 million stadium will seat only a few thousand more?
The MCG can seat 100,000, the Gabba in Brisbane 42,000, Adelaide Oval 54,000 and Perth's Optus stadium 61,000.
Yes we are the smallest state, but if the new stadium is to pay its way, it needs double the capacity, 40,000 at least, to seat interstate patrons.
The plan for multi-purpose events like concerts and other sports makes sense for a stadium, possibly empty for months.
After the controversy over a prime real estate site in Hobart going nowhere for years, the stadium gets the monkey off the state government's back.
Whether the stadium goes ahead or not, the government would be relieved to be able to say in the short term, that it found a use for Mac Point.
This is one political reason why Labor and the Greens separated the two issues of an AFL team and the stadium.
They can back expenditure on an AFL team, costing $200 million plus, but ridicule the stadium as a low priority rather than let the government turn a liability into a big win.
I don't blame the AFL making a stadium the precondition for a Tasmanian AFL licence, because honestly, the ovals at Bellerive and York Park aren't big enough.
Both stadiums would struggle to survive against a brand new alternative at Mac Point. Bellerive may survive with cricket but even then, international cricket bureaucrats will insist on Mac Point as the venue of choice.
No doubt underpinning the government's thinking is the cold reality that failure to get a Tasmanian AFL licence, and hence no stadium, could cost the government the next election.
A Tasmanian AFL team is stenciled into our psyche.
Both the stadium and an AFL team will cost Tasmanian taxpayers about $600 million, with the Government seeking contributions from the federal government and private interests.
That's equivalent to roughly two new Northern prisons, but not much when you consider the state's 2021-22 infrastructure budget is a cool $4 billion.
It is also far better than spending a small fortune each year for branding rights on Hawthorn and North Melbourne.
As long as the Albanese government and the private sector stump up the other half of the $750 million, we have a ball game.
History tells me this won't be easy. It is not in federal and state Labor's best interest to give the Libs bragging rights on a huge, historical undertaking.
A new stadium and an AFL team licence could be Jeremy Rockliff's green light for victory in 2025.
But he's facing the Labor Party. The Franklin dam and Wesley Vale pulp mill are salient examples of the politics of big projects and who gets blamed or praised.
If the project fails on the alter of party politics Rockliff will be forced to blame the Albanese government, but it won't wash with voters because ultimately - no stadium, means no AFL team.
I don't agree that a stadium is a bad priority against housing and health issues etc.
Tasmanians are sports mad. Build it and they will surely come, along with thousands of sports-mad fans from interstate, producing big profits, which in turn can fund health and housing needs.
This is why seating capacity for only 23,000 is crazy. In a decade's time the stadium will be woefully inadequate for the local population, let along plane loads of interstate footy fans.
For Northern Tasmania the grim reality is that a Mac Point stadium could kill first class AFL footy in Launceston.
UTAS Stadium would be reduced to a regional venue for club football. Interstate teams will settle for nothing less than a new, much bigger stadium where the seating capacity may beckon much larger crowds.
Mac Point also offers a spectacular ambience for interstate and overseas television audiences.
In short, this brand new waterfront stadium has too much going for it.
Cricket, footy, concerts and conventions of whatever description will deem it necessary for the venue to be either the waterfront stadium or nothing.
The best you can hope for is that either the private sector or the feds refuse to contribute, so no stadium - no AFL team and it's back to subsidised Hawthorn and North Melbourne matches, once in a while.
