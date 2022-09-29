Launceston Airport will resume regular direct flights to Perth and Adelaide before Christmas.
Virgin Australia announced tri-weekly flights between Launceston and the two capital cities last year - the first of their kind in Launceston Airport's 90-year history.
But COVID ensured both connections were quickly cut back.
Flights to Perth began in November but were put on hold by border closures in January, while Adelaide flights opened in September and were suspended in July.
Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare revealed on Thursday that flights to Perth and Adelaide would resume from October 29 and December 15 respectively.
The return flights will typically run three times a week, but could increase in number if demand requires.
"It's great for Launceston," Mr O'Hare said.
"When we launched these services last year it was a historic first and we're absolutely delighted to have those flights back again.
"This will mean once again all the major capital cities in Australia will be connected non-stop from Launceston."
It is hoped the Launceston network will continue growing in the near future.
Direct flights to Gold Coast could resume early next year, and connections to Canberra and the Sunshine Coast are being considered.
What's more, work is being done to increase flight volumes to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
"In Brisbane we've had a massive increase of flight numbers over the last 12 months, up to 22 flights a week from around seven flights a week pre-COVID," Mr O'Hare said.
"That's servicing that very high demand, particularly in winter for Tasmanians flying north, and also for Queenslanders [who] are starting to discover Tasmania in the summer months as well."
The flight resumptions will come as good news for airline passengers, who have reported an increase in cancellations and flight delays in recent times.
Statistics showed just 38 per cent of Jetstar flights departing Launceston left on time during July, while Premier Jeremy Rockliff took aim at Qantas Group earlier this month for "disproportionately" targeting Tasmania with flight cuts.
"The airlines have had some challenges in starting up again and that's put a little bit of a cap on [their] ability to run their pre-COVID schedules," Mr O'Hare said.
"We would expect by the first quarter of next year we should be back into full strength for airline scheduling.
"Having said that, passenger numbers are remaining very strong even though there's been a slight reduction in flights coming into Launceston."
