Letters to the editor | Tame provides hope for future of activism

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:30pm
Tame provides hope for future of activism

Whenever I feel dispirited about the future I remind myself that young people like Grace Tame exist.

