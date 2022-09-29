Tame provides hope for future of activism

Whenever I feel dispirited about the future I remind myself that young people like Grace Tame exist.
I know and admire many activists who preceded her whose names will never be recognised, who will never receive public acclaim - and who never sought it.
It in no way diminishes those who have worked tirelessly but without a public profile to say that Grace and her ilk are not only worthy successors of those older women, they are the hope for an even better future.
Grace Tame is one of the most articulate and effective communicators I have ever watched.
What a load she carries. What hatred she faces. What courage she demonstrates.
She stands alongside legions of survivors of sexual assault, reminding everyone it is no longer acceptable to tell them to "be silent" or "get over it".
Her steely determination is a warning to perpetrators, and those who protect them, to be afraid - and it's certainly time that happened.
I just wanted to respond to a letter, Older Tasmanians Left Behind (The Examiner, Sept 26), by Felicity O'Neill, from Westbury.
After reading Felicity's letter I just wanted to put it out there for those that aren't aware that Launceston has 3 Neighbourhood Houses (Ravenswood, Newnham and Mowbray) that offer friendly and supportive help to manage daily needs around technology.
There is no cost involved. We have workers and volunteers ready to support you.
We also currently have a community chat session called Using Technology, happening at each house on Tuesday, October 11 (Ravenswood at 9.30, Mowbray at 11.30 and Newnham at 1.30).
We encourage the community to come along, have a chat and a coffee and share your thoughts and technology needs so we can support you better.
On top of the support at the house we will be hosting digital skills training classes for Tasmanians aged 50+ before the end of the year.
If you are interested, please contact any centre and our 26TEN Co-ordinator will contact you.
